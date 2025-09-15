Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The retailer said group revenues are expected to be 13 per cent higher for the six months to September 30, with retail revenues set to rise by 11 per cent.

It now expects full-year profits of between £45m to £50m, at the top end of previous guidance for between £40m and £50m.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This compares with profits of £45m for 2024-25, excluding the recently acquired Music Magpie business.

Online electricals firm AO World has upped its annual profit outlook and unveiled plans to boost investor returns with its first-ever shares buyback. (Photo by Jeff Moore/PA Wire)

Bolton-headquartered AO World, which held its annual general meeting on Monday, said it planned to buy back up to £10m in shares, marking a first for the group.

John Roberts, AO’s founder and chief executive, said: “Our strategy as set out at our full year results is working and we have an exciting pipeline of further value to deliver for customers in the second half.”

The group will report first half figures on November 25.

AO World outlined plans in June to cut costs by using artificial intelligence (AI) and to offshore more work overseas to help offset a soaring wage bill.