AO World: Online electricals firm increases annual profit outlook and plans to boost investor returns

Online electricals firm AO World has upped its annual profit outlook and unveiled plans to boost investor returns with its first-ever shares buyback.
Greg Wright
By Greg Wright

Deputy Business Editor

Published 15th Sep 2025, 09:01 BST

The retailer said group revenues are expected to be 13 per cent higher for the six months to September 30, with retail revenues set to rise by 11 per cent.

It now expects full-year profits of between £45m to £50m, at the top end of previous guidance for between £40m and £50m.

This compares with profits of £45m for 2024-25, excluding the recently acquired Music Magpie business.

Online electricals firm AO World has upped its annual profit outlook and unveiled plans to boost investor returns with its first-ever shares buyback. (Photo by Jeff Moore/PA Wire)

Bolton-headquartered AO World, which held its annual general meeting on Monday, said it planned to buy back up to £10m in shares, marking a first for the group.

John Roberts, AO’s founder and chief executive, said: “Our strategy as set out at our full year results is working and we have an exciting pipeline of further value to deliver for customers in the second half.”

The group will report first half figures on November 25.

AO World outlined plans in June to cut costs by using artificial intelligence (AI) and to offshore more work overseas to help offset a soaring wage bill.

The group revealed late last year that it was facing around an extra £8m in costs a year from April’s higher national insurance contributions and minimum wage rise.

