The Apex Foundation is an independent entity, wholly separate from the Apex Group structure and governed by a board of directors.

Peter Hughes, founder & CEO, Apex Group, said: “As one of the largest providers of financial services in our space, we are acutely aware of the responsibility this global platform affords us to influence the flow of capital to causes which are creating more a sustainable and equitable environment and society.

"The aims of the Apex Foundation are aligned with my own priorities, and I look forward to working together to empower grassroots initiatives to safeguard the environment, accelerate women’s empowerment and economic independence, and improve social mobility.”​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

Apex Group founder and CEO Peter Hughes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Apex Foundation has been launched to support grassroots charitable projects in three key areas: the preservation, conservation and protection of the environment; women’s empowerment and economic independence; and education and social mobility.

In addition to his initial donation to the Apex Foundation, Peter Hughes has also committed to match employee contributions up to a value of $500,000 in 2023.

Apex Group will host an inaugural ‘Purpose Beyond Service Charity Gala’, at the Natural History Museum in London this October, with 300 of the industry’s most influential leaders in attendance.

The Gala costs will be covered by Apex Group, and all funds raised will be distributed by the Apex Foundation to four key charities (WaterAid, Blue Marine Foundation, CAMFED and Tusk Trust).

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Apex Foundation has been launched as part of Apex Group’s Impact Month, an initiative to drive accountability for ESG in the financial services space.

ESG Impact Month aims to educate and raise awareness for ESG issues in the financial services space, support the flow of capital towards sustainable investments, and have an immediate impact through contributing financially to charitable causes.