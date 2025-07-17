Apollo3D: Yorkshire firm partners with Primark to deliver 3D scans of 350 stores

Yorkshire-based 3D mapping specialist Apollo3D has completed a partnership with international fashion retailer Primark, delivering virtual scans of more than 350 stores across the UK and Europe.
Michael Crossland
By Michael Crossland

Business reporter

Published 17th Jul 2025, 16:45 BST

The move comes as part of the retailer’s major LED lighting upgrade programme.

Otley-based Apollo3D said the move is delivering “substantial financial and operational benefits” reducing the need for on-site visits and enabling smarter, faster project rollouts.

Mark Shepherd, managing director and founder of Apollo3D, said: “This project really demonstrates the power of virtual mapping in large-scale infrastructure delivery.

Mark Shepherd (left) and Rob Wilyman of Apollo 3D with some of the technology employed during the Primark project.

"We’ve worked closely with Primark to refine the process, speed up site capture and deliver exactly the information needed. The result is a smarter, greener and more cost-effective way to manage upgrades across hundreds of sites.”

The project began with a pilot scan of Primark’s Leeds City Centre store in late 2021.

