Apollo3D: Yorkshire firm partners with Primark to deliver 3D scans of 350 stores
The move comes as part of the retailer’s major LED lighting upgrade programme.
Otley-based Apollo3D said the move is delivering “substantial financial and operational benefits” reducing the need for on-site visits and enabling smarter, faster project rollouts.
Mark Shepherd, managing director and founder of Apollo3D, said: “This project really demonstrates the power of virtual mapping in large-scale infrastructure delivery.
"We’ve worked closely with Primark to refine the process, speed up site capture and deliver exactly the information needed. The result is a smarter, greener and more cost-effective way to manage upgrades across hundreds of sites.”
The project began with a pilot scan of Primark’s Leeds City Centre store in late 2021.
