Apollo3D: Yorkshire firm partners with Primark to deliver 3D scans of 350 stores

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The move comes as part of the retailer’s major LED lighting upgrade programme.

Otley-based Apollo3D said the move is delivering “substantial financial and operational benefits” reducing the need for on-site visits and enabling smarter, faster project rollouts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mark Shepherd, managing director and founder of Apollo3D, said: “This project really demonstrates the power of virtual mapping in large-scale infrastructure delivery.

Mark Shepherd (left) and Rob Wilyman of Apollo 3D with some of the technology employed during the Primark project.

"We’ve worked closely with Primark to refine the process, speed up site capture and deliver exactly the information needed. The result is a smarter, greener and more cost-effective way to manage upgrades across hundreds of sites.”