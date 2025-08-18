Appeal launched after battery storage facility rejected at village farm

An appeal has been launched over a decision to refuse plans to build a battery energy storage system (BESS) at a village farm.

Councillors last month rejected an application to install 24 containerised

battery units on a one-hectare site at Cooksland Farm at Old Snydale, near Normanton.

Wakefield Council’s planning and highways committee turned down the development on the grounds that it was inappropriate use of the greenbelt.

Image of how the proposed battery energy storage system (BESS) proposed at Cooksland Farm, Old Snydale, could look if given the go-ahead. Image Lanpro

The plan, put forward by YLEM Energy, also proposed building an access road to the facility which would be capable of storing 50MW of renewable energy.

BESS facilities take in power from renewable energy sources and then release it back to the National Grid when demand is high.

Following the decision, the company has made an appeal to the Planning Inspectorate.

A statement submitted to the agency argues that the site should be redefined as “greybelt.”

The concept was introduced by the government last year as part of an overhaul of the planning system designed to free up some greenbelt areas for development.

The document said: “The limited harm to the greenbelt is clearly outweighed by the acute need for renewable energy infrastructure and technology that supports the transition to net zero carbon emissions and helping to combat climate change, helping to meet both national and local policies.

“The appeal site’s location is just 900m from a grid connection point and there are no practical sites outside the greenbelt that could reasonably deliver such a scheme in the local vicinity.”

In July, councillors were urged to reject the scheme by former Super League referee Ben Thaler, who spoke on behalf of more than 100 village residents opposed to the plan.

Mr Thaler told the meeting at Wakefield Town Hall: “This application poses unacceptable risks to public safety, infrastructure, and local wellbeing.”

“The disruption to the local area and its residents during construction will be severe and prolonged.

“Vulnerable residents, including those in an elderly care home, face road closures, noise pollution, and daily safety concerns.

“The access route is entirely unsuitable. Cooksland Lane is a narrow, unadopted farm track with poor road conditions and a 7.5-tonne weight limit.

“It cannot support HGV traffic, emergency access, or construction vehicles.

“If this development proceeds, residents could become entirely cut off in an emergency.”

Mr Thaler said “critical sites” within one mile of the village, including a police station and the Vico Homes social housing maintenance depot, could be impacted if there was a fire at the BESS facility.

Aidan Van De Weyer, speaking on behalf of the applicant, said the renewable energy scheme would contribute to net zero targets by efficiently harnessing power from wind and solar farms.

He said: “We have worked very hard with officers to minimise the impact on highways, heritage assets and ecology.

“Large schemes like this are relatively new and it is understandable that there are concerns about the risks that they could pose.

“In the UK there have been two fires. In each case the fires have been kept to a single container. Safety standards have improved hugely.

“There are many measures in place to ensure that this scheme is as safe as possible.”

Ten public comments of support were submitted in favour of the facility.

Supporters said it was “important to embrace new technology to help switch to renewable energy.”

Planning officer Chris Kenyon told the meeting that no technical consultants had objected to the plan.

Committee member Steve Tulley said he had concerns about the location of the facility and access road after going on a site visit with other councillors prior to the meeting.

He said: “You’ve all on to get a horse and cart down there.

“I’m not convinced that you could get an emergency vehicle down there.

“It sits close to houses. It’s in the greenbelt.

“Why the hell are we sticking this in the middle of Snydale when there could be a thousand-and-one other places it could go?

“I just think it is unfair and it should be totally rejected. It’s unacceptable for the people who live in that village.”

Committee members refused the scheme by three votes to two, with one councillor abstaining.