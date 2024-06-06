Apple iPhone sale surge in China adds to positive outlook for tech giant: Samantha Cory

The company saw a notable improvement in its shipments to China, with a 12 per cent increase in March, a substantial recovery from the 37 per cent decline experienced earlier in the year.

This rebound follows a challenging start to the year, during which Apple faced fierce competition from local rivals such as Huawei, highlighting Apple’s strategic efforts to regain its market position.

In an effort to boost sales in China, Apple offered substantial discounts, up to 20 per cent, during the JD.com 618 shopping festival.

This photo taken on October 30, 2023 shows a poster for the new iPhone 15 at an Apple store in Shenyang, in China's northeastern Liaoning province. (Photo by AFP) / China OUT (Photo by STR/AFP via Getty Images)

This strategy appears to have been effective, driving strong sales momentum for the company.

Coupled with a strong earnings boost and a significant stock buyback earlier this year, Apple’s outlook remains positive, as the company aims to expand its gross profit margins to 46.6 per cent this quarter.

Shop inflation in the UK reduced in May, driven by a decrease in prices for furniture and non-food items, according to industry data.

The British Retail Consortium (BRC) reported that store prices fell at an annual rate of 0.6 per cent in May, down from 0.8 per cent in April.

This marks a significant improvement from the peak inflation rate of 9 per cent recorded in May 2023.

Helen Dickinson, Chief Executive of the BRC, noted that price levels are starting to return to normal, largely due to retailers reducing prices to stimulate consumer demand which had been dampened by unusually wet weather.

This price-cutting strategy appears to have successfully revived consumer spending and gives a positive outlook for the future.

Amid these developments, the Bank of England is considering its first interest rate cut since 2020.

Rates have remained unchanged for six consecutive meetings, but market anticipation suggests that a rate cut may be on the horizon in June.

York-based housebuilder Persimmon may be examining a takeover bid of its rival Cala Group.

The FTSE 100-listed company is believed to be considering submitting an offer before the bid deadline next week, following Cala Group’s sale announcement in March by its owners, Legal & General.

The auction price for Cala Group is approximately £1bn and, if the bid is successful, it would be Persimmon’s largest acquisition in a number of years.

In addition to Persimmon, other interested parties include competitors Travis Perkins and Avanti.

The UK housebuilding market has faced significant challenges recently, such as skills shortages, increasing costs and an evolving regulatory environment.

Despite this, Persimmon’s stock has shown resilience, rising 18 per cent over the past year and 4 per cent in the year-to-date.

This potential acquisition highlights Persimmon’s strategic efforts to strengthen its market position and expand its operations amid a competitive and fluctuating market environment.