Apple's awful iPad advert offers depressing insight into state of society: Bird Lovegod

Not that the Taliban are capable of creating anything of worth, but if they were, I’m sure they would appreciate the destruction of musical instruments, creative tools, art materials, and everything else that has enabled humanity to express the souls innate sense of delight in creation.

Apparently all you need is Apple's latest, thinner is better iPad.

No need for the rich history of art from the dawn of the age of man.

Apple's latest iPad advert has caused controversy (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Let’s literally crush it out of existence with a giant hydraulic press and replace it with a device you can just press buttons on whilst music plays to the lyrics of ‘All I need is you’ just in case the total Big Brother metaphor passes you by.

Perhaps they should have used a giant boot crushing the world's artistic means as a slightly less subtle analogy.

Apple have turned off comments on the YouTube video of this monstrous advert, entirely due to the feedback pointing out that they have become the very thing they used to warn us about.

I went to X, the digital toilet wall that used to be called Twitter, to see what other people thought about this odious bad apple in the fruit tree of human experience.

Bird Lovegod has his say

Many people couldn’t actually understand the problem at all, or misinterpreted it as being about the needless destruction of property.

"No one complains when things get smashed up in films,” added one contributor, to which many others seemingly agreed.

Is it possible, please tell me it’s not, but is it possible that humanity is losing the capacity of critical thinking, losing the ability to understand imagery, metaphor, symbolism?

Are these subtleties, which are of course the very bread butter and dripping of the arts, going over the head of the uprising generations?

Have, please say it is not so, the most recent generations been so ill-educated by social media and digital content that they genuinely cannot see metaphors, cannot compute analogies, because these take more than a scroll worth of TikTok time to digest?

Can it be possible, and does this advert from Apple not just prove it, but explain it?

The destruction of the arts leads to the inability to think in non-linear, non-literal ways. So Apple's advert, showing the destruction of the arts, is not even recognised by many people as showing exactly that.

They have been blinded by the simplistic, the immediate, the obvious.

They have been made, and are being made, into a form of automata themselves, capable of seeing and understanding only the literal, the obvious, and unable to intellectually grasp concepts and hold and rotate them in consideration.

If so, you would also expect these people to be easily convinced to wave the right coloured flags, repeat the right obvious slogans, and be unable to apply critical thinking to anything.