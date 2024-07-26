Appointment and promotion supports customer experience at Corrboard

CorrBoard UK, the independent sheet-feeding specialist based in Scunthorpe, has announced the appointment of Charley Dawson as Customer Service Manager and the promotion of Steph Arnell from Customer Service Manager to Business Development Manager.

Underpinning the customer experience at the business, and using the skills acquired from her previous position as Senior Customer Service Operations Manager at Wren Kitchens, Charley will take over responsibility from Steph, managing the daily orders, enquiries and queries from customers.

Having been with the company since its launch 10-years ago, Steph will transition to her new position as Business Development Manager, working alongside Sales Director, Paul Broderick. Her role will see her become more visible with prospects as the organisation continues to extend the portfolio of packaging companies it supplies.

Charley comments: “When the opportunity to join CorrBoard came up, I felt it was the right time for me to take on a new challenge. I had heard some really good things about the business and how it supports employees with training and career progression. I’m really looking forward to working with colleagues and clients to ensure we deliver the best service possible.”

Steph comments: “When I joined CorrBoard 10-years ago it was a very different business. Today, I’m very pleased to say that it’s an employer I’m really proud to work for. As well as making great friends, I’m also an example of how the business supports its employees to reach their potential.

“Having worked in the customer service team for years, I’m excited to apply all the transferable skills I have learned to my new role. It’s going to be good to get out and to let people know all about the great product and service we deliver at CorrBoard.”

Sales Director, Paul Broderick, comments: “We would like to take this opportunity to congratulate Charley and Steph. They are both a great example of the talent that we are attracting and retaining at CorrBoard. We wish them all the very best in their new roles.”

