Apprentices sought for Yorkshire mining project which is expected to create thousands of jobs

Ella Higham

Anglo American is running an Advanced Engineering Technician apprenticeship programme to recruit and train up to 50 staff in preparation for long-term roles with the company.

The four-year apprenticeship programme to train advanced engineering technicians is run in partnership with the Teesside based TTE Technical, part of Middlesbrough College Group.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The first two years of the programme, based at TTE, will focus on developing knowledge of electrical, mechanical and instrumentation engineering principles and putting these into practice.

During the remaining two years, the apprentices will undertake work-based learning at one of the company's sites.

A spokesman said: "Successful candidates will study for a nationally recognised level 3 BTEC engineering qualification while gaining paid, hands-on experience on one of the most exciting mining projects in the world.

"Anglo American are also supporting candidates to gain additional qualifications, including a Higher National Certificates (HNC).

"In September 2019, the first 14 were recruited, with 15 candidates set to join the programme at the start of September. Future recruitment programmes will open for applicants towards the end of 2021 and further details will be released via https://uk.angloamerican.com/careers/apprenticeships."

Anglo American's Woodsmith Project involves digging two one mile deep mine shafts at Woodsmith Mine near the village of Sneaton near Whitby, and a 23 mile transportation tunnel to a processing facility and port on Teesside.

The spokesman said: "In a world first, most of the surface infrastructure at Woodsmith Mine is being built underground and the site landscaped to minimise the visual impact on the surrounding countryside. It will mine a giant deposit of the mineral polyhalite, which will be sold as a natural, low carbon environmentally friendly fertiliser."

One of the new apprentices, Ella Higham, from Middlesbrough, said: "I’d definitely recommend the Anglo American apprenticeship programme to anyone who is leaving school or college. It’s been fantastic for me – I had no background in engineering and I’ve learned so much so far.”