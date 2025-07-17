Approving seven-bedroom house on eyesore site would effectively “reward criminal activity”

Approving plans to build a seven-bedroom house on an eyesore site would effectively “reward criminal activity” – a Councillor has argued.

Bradford Council’s Planning Panel refused an application to demolish a derelict care home, 14 Oak Mount, and build a large house in its place at a meeting on Wednesday.

Members were told that protected trees had been illegally felled on the site, and excavation work had also been undertaken without permission.

A notice ordering the owners to re-plant the trees had been issued, and members heard that there was no way for the planned home to be built if the trees were restored.

Oak Mount

The application, by Mohammed Tayyab, is for a site in the St Paul’s Conservation Area in Manningham.

The building is a long derelict, 10-bed care home, and the land has been blighted by fly tipping in recent years.

The applicants argued that the new building, built on the same site but on a different footprint to the care home, would help improve an eyesore local site.

Because of the site’s location in a Conservation Area, the trees on the land would have been protected, and their felling had been done illegally.

The proposal was to build the new property on part of the site where the trees needed to be planted.

The applicants had argued that the trees were felled before they bought the site in 2021, but planners told the committee that as the landowners it was still their responsibility to replace them.

Officers had recommended the plans be refused due to the harm to trees and to the Conservation Area.

Councillor Safina Kauser (Lab, Manningham) spoke in favour of the plans. She said the site had been derelict for eight years before the applicants bought it.

Referring to the recommendation that the plans be refused, she said: “It is almost like planning officers don’t want to bring this property back into life. Why are they making it so difficult?

“Lister Park is the biggest venue for City of Culture events outside the city centre. This site is on the doorstep of Lister Park – do you want people to drive by and see this eyesore? It is not a good look for Bradford.

“The applicants are being penalised for something they haven’t done. If this plan is refused, they will have no choice but to sell the property. I implore you to approve this application.”

Officers said whoever felled the trees, it was done without consent, and approving a large house on the site would essentially reward that illegal act.

The Council’s Legal Officer Bob Power said: “What concerns me is if we approve a plan that relies on the removal of trees, something done illegally.

“We’ve heard it said it is an eyesore – the trouble is if we approve it is we’re going to get owners of other sites letting them become an eyesore before they put planning in.”

Responding to comments that the site had become a magnet for anti social behaviour, planning officer Andrew Moxon said: “Securing the site is the requirement of the landowner. It is not up to us to allow development that is harmful to secure a site.

“If we allowed this, other landowners would let their sites become eyesores to get planning permission. If there is a problem it is for the landowner to resolve, not the local authority.

Chair of the Committee Councillor Sinead Engel (Lab, Clayton and Fairweather Green) said: “The fact that the site is currently an eyesore and poses a danger to local people is not something in favour of the applicant. It is their responsibility to keep the site safe.

“I can’t bring myself to sanction a plan that rewards criminal activity.

“Regardless of who committed the crimes – the person who did it has benefitted if it has increased the value of the land.

“Before this building shut it was a 10-bedroom property. I’m struggling to understand why, with a bit of imagination, someone could not just create an amazing family home without trampling over mature trees.”

Councillor Paul Sullivan (Cons, Bingley Rural) agreed, saying: “If we allow this then everyone is just going to rip trees down for their own benefit and let the site look like a wreck before they put plans in. We can’t set that precedent.”