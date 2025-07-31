Aptamer Group hails ‘pivotal’ year as it announces 40 per cent lift in revenues

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The group said that it had delivered revenue of £1.2m for the year ending 30 June, a 41 per cent lift on the year prior.

Dr Arron Tolley, chief executive officer of Aptamer Group, said: “This year has been pivotal for Aptamer Group as we have started converting our innovative technologies into high-value commercial partnerships and repeat business from industry leaders.

"The repeat business from leading global partners and the technical milestones reached all underscore the broad applicability and value of our platform.”

Dr Arron Tolley, CEO of Aptamer Group. Photo: Martin Avery Photography

The announcement comes after the last six months saw Aptamer sign new licensing agreements for its products, including royalty agreements with Neuro-Bio and the University of Glasgow.