Aptamer Group: 'Really exciting milestone' for Yorkshire biotech firm as significant sales forecast revealed
Aptamers are fragments of DNA that can be used to diagnose illnesses or assist with the delivery of drugs to fight a variety of diseases by ‘binding’ onto their targets. The Yorkshire company has also been working on other potential uses, such as developing binders capable of reducing body odour which could be used in deodorants.
The firm has delivered an update on its enzyme modulation projects, which it said have “multiple non-exclusive licensing opportunities”.
It has developed enzyme modulation binders which can inhibit or activate the function of enzymes, enabling “precise, tunable control of enzyme activity, unlocking new possibilities for targeted therapeutics, diagnostics, molecular tools and industrial bioprocessing”.
It said that there are licensing opportunities relating to diagnostics and molecular tool applications.
The company said in regards to one such licence, it has eeceived initial sales forecasts from a partner.
The report said: “This 10-year non-exclusive licensing deal, which is at an advanced stage of negotiation, is forecast to cover approximately 15 per cent of the group's annual overhead through passive income over the next three years. This forecast is subject to the partner achieving its projected sales targets, with commercial sales anticipated to begin before the end of the year.”
The company said it is in licensing discussions with a second partner for which sales forecasts are being finalised and has also signed a material transfer agreement with a third partner.
Aptamer has said it also “received extremely positive feedback from a top five global pharmaceutical partner” in relation to a product. The company said the unnamed customer has placed repeat orders to expand internal testing and evaluation with its technology being used to support a current clinical drug development programme.
Dr Arron Tolley, Chief Executive Officer of Aptamer Group, said: "The progress across our enzyme modulation projects, including the advancement to the final development stage on our second inhibitor, is a really exciting milestone. The sales forecasts for our first commercial enzyme highlight the tangible value our Optimer platform can deliver, potentially covering a meaningful portion of the Group's overhead through royalty income. With an MTA now in place with a major global distributor, we are well-positioned for additional non-exclusive licenses.
"With growing commercial interest from global partners, including one of the world's top five pharmaceutical companies, we are confident that our Optimer platform is well-positioned to deliver long-term shareholder value through recurring royalty revenues and strategic licensing opportunities."
Shares in Aptamer rose 15 per cent on Friday morning following the announcement.