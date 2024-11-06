Aptamer Group strategy 'bearing fruit' as new contracts signed with pharmaceutical firms
Aptamers are fragments of DNA that can be used to diagnose illnesses or assist with the delivery of drugs to fight a variety of diseases by ‘binding’ onto their targets. The Yorkshire company has also been working on other potential uses, such as developing binders capable of reducing body odour which could be used in deodorants.
The company has now provided an update to the London Stock Exchange on new contracts signed since its financial year ended in June.
A spokesperson said: “Aptamer has secured new contracts worth up to £471,000 continuing the positive commercial traction achieved during the last quarter of the previous financial year.
"These contracts include multiple agreements, including two from top 20 and one from a top five global pharmaceutical companies, totalling up to £340,000.
"These projects are aimed at developing Optimers as critical reagents to support active clinical development programmes and facilitate the analysis of novel therapeutics.”
Dr Arron Tolley, Chief Executive Officer of Aptamer Group, said: "Following a fundraise in August 2024, I am pleased to report that the sustained focus of our commercial team continues to bear fruit.
"We are advancing steadily towards our revenue and potential licensing goals for FY 25 with the best part of seven months left in the financial year. Revenue generation and increased income from licensing form a pivotal component of the Group's strategy to deliver shareholder value."
The company said a “significant proportion” of its new deals involve repeat customers and said the new contracts “illustrate Aptamer's increasing commercial traction and the Group's ability to secure repeat business from top pharmaceutical companies”.
Aptamer now has booked revenue contracts of up to around £1.2m to recognise throughout the current financial year and an increased sales pipeline from £2.1m in July 2024 to £4m as of today.