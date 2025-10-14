Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Aptamer Group saw its revenue lift to £1.2m for the 12 months ending 30 June, as the group narrowed its operating losses from just over £3m to just over £2.5m.

Commenting on the results, Arron Tolley, chief executive officer of Aptamer Group, said: "This has been a year of significant strategic progress for Aptamer as we continued to expand the breadth and commercial reach of our Optimer platform.

“With a 40 per cent increase in revenue and a growing base of repeat business from leading pharmaceutical partners. Our technology is gaining strong traction across life sciences and adjacent markets.”

Dr Arron Tolley, Chief Executive Officer of Aptamer Group

Aptamer Group develops Optimer binders, advanced molecules that work like antibodies by attaching to specific targets in the body.

The binders are used in medicine, diagnostic tests, and research tools. Aptamer claims the binders offer benefits such high stability, reliable performance, and lower costs, when compared to traditional antibodies.

The period saw Aptamer announce a royalty agreement with yellow biotech firm, Neuro-Bio, for the development of tests for Alzheimer’s disease.

Aptamer also announced a royalty agreement with the University of Glasgow for the use of its technology in vaccine adjuvants – substances that make the immune response to vaccines more effective.

The firm said the move would position it to contribute to novel vaccine development initiatives.

The period also saw Aptamer develop its partnership with consumer goods giant Unilever.

Aptamer said it had now gone through to the initial stages of on-person resting for its work to support the development of Optimers as active ingredients for use in deodorant products.

The firm’s deodorant Optimers are engineered to target and inhibit C-S Lyase, a key enzyme in skin bacteria responsible for generating body odour.

Aptamer also posted an adjusted EBITDA loss of £2.2m for the period, down from £2.8 million a year prior, and administration expenses of £2.9m, down from £3.2m.

Mr Tolley said the work with Unilever “underlines the commercial strength and versatility of our platform technology”.

Post period end, Aptamer said it had secured £675,000 in new contracts in the first quarter.

July also saw the firm successfully complete a £1.8m fundraise.

Mr Tolley added: “Looking ahead, the successful £1.8m fundraising completed after year-end provides the resources to accelerate our growth strategy, strengthen in-house manufacturing, and advance high-value Optimer programmes.

“With an expanding pipeline, deepening commercial relationships, and a robust financial position, we are well-placed to deliver long-term value for our shareholders."

The latest figures come after September saw Aptamer sign a contract to work with fellow Yorkshire firm, Metir to develop a new method of detecting parasites in water.

Together, the companies will develop technology capable of detecting Cryptosporidium – a common waterborne parasite which the World Health Organisation cites as the leading cause of diarrhoeal disease.