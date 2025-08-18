Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Aptamer has secured an extension to its project for the development of its Optimer binders to support an ELISA assay, a test used to measure specific substances or biological processes.

The AIM-listed firm said it will retain ownership and intellectual property associated with the binders, positioning it to potentially establish commercialisation licenses in the future.

Dr Arron Tolley, chief executive officer of Aptamer Group said: "We are delighted to have successfully completed the initial binder development phase for this top five pharma partner and to now extend our collaboration into assay conversion.

Dr Arron Tolley, CEO of Aptamer Group. Photo: Martin Avery

“This milestone not only validates the performance of our Optimer platform but also highlights its potential for broader applications in diagnostics and therapeutics.

“We look forward to providing further updates as this and other projects progress."

In a trading update issued last month, Aptamer announced that it had delivered unaudited revenue of £1.20m for the year ending 30 June, representing a 41 per cent increase on the previous financial year's figure of £0.85m.

The firm said its cash position at 30 June was £1.06m, which was further strengthened by a post-period end fundraise of £1.83m.

During the year to 30 June, Aptamer also announced multiple new licensing agreements.

The firm announced a royalty agreement with Neuro-Bio on sales of Optimer-based clinical diagnostics for Alzheimer's disease, as well as a royalty agreement with the University of Glasgow, which it said had the potential to contribute to novel vaccine development.

In a statement issued alongside the trading update, Mr Tolley said Aptamer had been through a “pivotal” year.

He said: "This year has been pivotal for Aptamer Group as we have started converting our innovative technologies into high-value commercial partnerships and repeat business from industry leaders.

“The repeat business from leading global partners and the technical milestones reached all underscore the broad applicability and value of our platform.

"After recent investor confidence with an oversubscribed successful fundraise, we are strongly positioned to advance our pipeline in licensing revenues and technical development, allowing us to generate enduring shareholder return and passive income in the medium and long term."

The period also saw the firm sign its first agreement with a global enzyme supplier for the licensing of a developed enzyme-modulating Optimer, as well as a third agreement with a major synthetic biology company.

