York-based Aptamer Group has signed a deal with fellow York firm, Metir, through which the companies will develop technology capable of detecting Cryptosporidium – a common waterborne parasite which the World Health Organisation cites as the leading cause of diarrhoeal disease.

Through the contract, life sciences firm Aptamer will develop Optimer binders – small molecules that bind to specific molecular targets – aimed at detecting the Cryptosporidium parasite.

The binders will then be integrated with Metir’s pathogen detection platform, which is designed to provide continuous monitoring and early warnings for Cryptosporidium and virus contamination in water.

Metir said the platform is capable of giving a positive response in minutes, as opposed to previous methods which can take several days in a laboratory. The groups claim that the new method will also reduce the number of false positives which are currently given in testing.

Bob Moore, executive chairman and chief executive officer of Metir, said: “This agreement marks another step forward in Metir’s strategy to deliver next-generation, real-time water monitoring solutions.

“The Group’s close collaboration with Aptamer Group strengthens our position in protecting public health, especially in water purity, through innovative detection technology.”

According to Grand View Research, the global water quality monitoring market is forecast to exceed $6bn (£4.4bn) by 2030.

Under the new contract, Aptamer will deliver a staged programme of feasibility, isolation and optimisation work aimed at developing the new platform.

The firm said that proof-of-concept data is expected within three months, with the product potentially ready for field-testing by the end of 2026.

Several UK water companies have indicated they are interested in trialling the device when available, according to Aptamer and Metir.

Dr Arron Tolley, chief executive officer of Aptamer Group, added: “We are pleased to be working with Metir on this important programme.

“Our Optimer technology is ideally suited for Cryptosporidium detection, and we look forward to supporting the development of this pathogen monitoring platform.”

In July, Aptamer Group announced that it had extended its contract with consumer goods giant Unilever on the development of a new kind of deodorant which would use technology developed by Aptamer.

Aptamer's deodorant Optimers are engineered to target C-S Lyase, the key enzyme in skin bacteria responsible for generating body odour.

The announcement came after Aptamer said that initial laboratory evaluations had demonstrated “outstanding efficacy” in preventing odour formation, with recent end-of-2024 testing confirming “exceptional stability in skin samples over 72 hours”.

Aptamer said the results had matched or exceeded the longevity performance of other market-leading deodorants.