The group develops optimer binders which can be used as synthetic antibody alternatives to assist researchers.

Aptamer said its first contract, which it has valued at up to £175,000, is with a top five pharmaceutical firm. As part of the contract, it will develop optimer binders for use in immunohistochemistry applications.

The group said that its binders could be integrated into companion diagnostics or as critical reagents to support the top five partner's drug development pipeline, resulting in downstream royalties and potential licencing revenues for Aptamer.

Dr Arron Tolley, chief technical officer of Aptamer Group, said: "The repeat business from another of our top-five pharma partner validates the power of the Optimer platform to solve intractable problems associated with traditional ligands like antibodies in the area of immunohistochemistry and supports our new business and patenting strategy.

“These smaller royalty bearing agreements to develop Optimer binders aligns with our business model to develop a diversified pipeline of technologies to deliver licence agreements across the life science sector.”

The second contract, which has been valued at up to £60,000, is with a global provider of speciality enzymes used widely throughout the life sciences sector.