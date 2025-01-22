ARC promotes Chris Sexton to Head of Sales & Specification

ARC Building Solutions (ARC), award-winning manufacturer of cavity fire barriers and cavity closers has announced Chris Sexton will be taking on the new role of Head of Sales & Specification.

Signalling its growing ambition to the market, this appointment supports an expanding technical sales team as the Leeds firm continues to invest in its manufacturing process and R&D, reinforcing a commitment to delivering innovation to tackle the construction industry's biggest challenges.

Chris joined ARC in 2024 as National Sales Manager and has been responsible for growing ARC's presence in merchants and distributors. His new role sees him take on more responsibility for the success of the overall sales strategy, as well as providing greater support to its technical sales teams across the country.

On the appointment, Aaron Sharp, Director of Sales & Specification at ARC said: "In the short time Chris has been at ARC, he has already had a major impact on our success. With almost 20 years' experience in the building materials sector, his experience and expertise is invaluable and he has had a significant impact on the way we interact with our customers.

"As we look to the future, now is the perfect time for Chris to be making this transition, supporting our ambitious targets and delivering for our customers. This is an exciting time for the business and I'm confident Chris is the right person to take us forward and continue to grow ARC's reputation as a world-class manufacturer."