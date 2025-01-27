ARC Secures CCPI Verification for Cavity Stop Sock

ARC Building Solutions has achieved Code for Construction Product Information (CCPI) verification for its innovative Cavity Stop Sock range.

Established in 2021 by the Construction Products Association (CPA), the CCPI was introduced following recommendations from the Hackitt Review of Building Regulations and Fire Safety, to improve the quality and reliability of product data available to professionals in the construction industry, supporting safer decision-making.

Applicable to both the Cavity Stop Sock and Party Wall Cavity Stop Sock products, this approval highlights ARC’s commitment to excellence and transparency in its product information.

The CCPI assessment process evaluates product information across 11 key areas which cover a wide range of matters from responsibility for product information, to clarity of performance claims made, general information and competency.

Aaron Sharp, Director of Sales and Specification at ARC, commented: “We’re delighted that ARC Building Solutions’ Cavity Stop Sock range has become CCPI Assessed - helping to provide greater confidence to product users that the product information for these products is clear, accurate, accessible, up-to-date and unambiguous.

“ARC Building Solutions is proud to be one of many construction product manufacturers committed to higher standards in construction product information, marketing and product claims. The CCPI is playing a pivotal role in driving up standards in product information and marketing and facilitating positive culture change. We’re proud to be working proactively with the CCPI to raise standards in our product information management and marketing.”

Effectively restricting the spread of flames within the cavity of external masonry walls, the ARC Cavity Stop Sock range offers up to four hours of fire integrity, enhancing building protection. Available in both horizontal and vertical configurations, it is a versatile solution ideal for specification in terraced houses, semi-detached properties, apartments, as well as large-scale construction projects.

Fully compliant with Approved Document B, the compression fit product is also easy to install, eliminating the need for mechanical fixing. Additionally, its performance is further independently verified by the IFC, ensuring reliability and peace of mind for specifiers and construction professionals alike.