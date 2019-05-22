Arcadia Group plans to shut 23 stores placing 520 jobs at risk

Have your say

Sir Philip Green’s Arcadia Group has confirmed plans to shut 23 stores, putting 520 jobs at risk.

Arcadia chief executive Ian Grabiner said: “Against a backdrop of challenging retail headwinds, changing consumer habits and ever-increasing online competition, we have seriously considered all possible strategic options to return the group to a stable financial platform.

“This has been a tough but necessary decision for the business.

“We will ensure all potentially affected colleagues are kept fully informed as we seek approval from our creditors on today’s CVA proposals.”