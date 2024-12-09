Archaeological dig complete at solar energy park

Archaeological investigations on the site of a new renewable energy generation and storage project in South Yorkshire have been completed.

OnPath Energy is currently developing the Common Farm Solar Energy Park, which will be located to the west of the Todwick Road Industrial Estate in Dinnington and will have an installed capacity of up to 49MW, which is enough to meet the average annual electricity requirements of up to 18,800 family homes.

As part of preparations for construction work beginning next year, an area of more than 5,000 square metres has been explored during the four-week dig, with OnPath commissioning locally-based specialists Archaeological Services WYAS to lead on the delivery of the required work.

The dig followed an initial investigation of the site earlier this year which saw more than 130 50m by two metre trial trenches being dug, while geo-physical surveys were also carried out to identify features which might be of archaeological interest.

A report will now be prepared on the findings of the dig for Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council which will catalogue and reference any features and finds of particular note.

Matt Wells, project manager at Archaeological Services WYAS, says: “Some of the old field systems in this part of Yorkshire can date back as far as Roman times, with items like pottery shards and features like field enclosures, boundary ditches and building remnants giving an idea of how life was lived here.

“OnPath has already preserved some of the features of the Common Farm site that we identified as being of particular archaeological value, while our report will give a full insight into its overall make-up.”

OnPath Energy is expecting construction work to begin on the Common Farm Solar Energy Park next summer and to finish before the end of 2026, with specialist infrastructure consultancy AECOM now acting as lead consultant for the project.

A 50 MW battery storage facility will link directly into the Thurcroft electricity sub-station around three kilometres to the north of the site, which will help make the energy grid more efficient, facilitate more renewable energy generation and support the long-term security of energy supplies to UK consumers.

The Common Farm Solar Energy Park’s detailed ecology and biodiversity strategy will ensure it delivers a net benefit in biodiversity to the local community, with the ground around and beneath the solar panels being used to create a wildflower meadow.

Local consultation work is continuing to determine how the annual £50,000 package of community benefits that forms part of the project, which could equate to more than £2,000,000 through its lifetime, can best be used to support local community and environmental priorities.

Common Farm is one of two solar energy projects currently being developed in Yorkshire by OnPath Energy, which already owns and operates four wind farms across the county.

Jill Askew, senior project manager at OnPath Energy (formerly Banks Renewables), adds: “Making a detailed recording of the archaeological and geological history and constitution of the Common Farm Solar Energy Park site is an important part of the project’s delivery.

“It’s especially good to be able to commission a local firm to deliver this work, which fits with the OnPath Together approach we take to development that aims to invest in local economies by using suppliers who are near to our sites as much as possible.

“Common Farm will bring a wide range of direct environmental, energy security and community benefits to the local area, and will further increase the contribution that we’re able to make towards helping the UK meet its crucial Net Zero targets.

“Site preparations are progressing well and we’re on track to start construction work next summer, while work is continuing to determine how the substantial package of community benefits that forms part of this project might best be used.”

Full details of the Common Farm Solar Energy Park can be found at www.onpathenergy.com/common-farm