Architect apppointed to boost £80,000 Holbeck viaduct project in Leeds

Edward Architecture is working on a prototype access point and show area of Holbeck's viaduct in Leeds.

The Leeds-based practice is working on a prototype access point and show area of the viaduct to generate interest and political will for the project which requires some £80,000 investment/fundraising plus pro-bono and community work.

Edward Architecture is working alongside a team of volunteers who are committed to transforming the unused Victorian railway line into a picturesque walkway, similar to the high line in New York and Camden, to link South Leeds with the city centre.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The scheme is subject to the outcome of the forthcoming National Rail Integrated Rail Plan.

It is hoped the project will generate interest and political will for the development which requires some £80,000 investment and fundraising.

Built in 1882 for the London and North Western Railway, the viaduct is an acclaimed feat of Victorian engineering forming part of a vital transport link into the city centre with panoramic views of the city.

The project aims to re-open the viaduct as a thoroughfare linking Elland Road and Beeston to the city centre, with access points at Domestic Street and Holbeck Urban Village.

Edward Architecture is helping to assemble other consultants, including structural engineers, to ensure a high level understanding of risk aspects to the masterplan.

The team has devised concepts for where access points could be, how they would look and how they could work for all members of the community including disabled access.

It is hoped that the prototype access point and show area, which will take the form of a 100-200m area of track being accessed by a stair tower in Holbeck, will demonstrate what Leeds could benefit from should the project achieve enough support to be delivered.

The project will completely repurpose the viaduct with plans in place to create cycling and walking routes alongside spaces for people to enjoy panoramic city views.

Further ideas include community gardens, arts spaces, market stalls and an outdoor yoga studio along the 1.7km line which runs from Granary Wharf to Holbeck.