Ardmore Street: Sheffield housing plan praised for potential to transform “blighted” land
Sheffield City Council has obtained a £690,000 grant from the government-funded Brownfield Land Release Fund (BLRF) for work on land at Ardmore Street in Darnall to enable affordable housing to be built there.
A report to the council’s finance and performance policy committee on Monday (March 18) said the preferred bidder is Places for People, described as “a large housing association with significant stockholdings in the immediate vicinity of the site”.
The report said that passing the grant over to Places for People will save the council paying out some of the development costs, as well as tailoring work to the needs of their planned scheme.
A contract between the council and the housing association is expected to be in place by March 31.
The agreement will ensure that the grant is only spent on the funded activity, to achieve the purpose outlined. It will be linked to “the successful discharge of planning conditions connected to remediation of the site”, added the report.
Darnall ward Coun Mary Lea said: “It’s a bit of a blighted area at the moment. It’s at the end of Shirland Lane and the next bit is the bridge leading to the EIS [English Institute of Sport].
“The fact that we’re building houses there will be a real boon that area of Darnall to help lighten it and revive it and I’m really pleased about that.”
