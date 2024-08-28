Arla delivers 'robust' first half performance after announcing £65m investment in Yorkshire operation

Arla employs around 1,200 staff in Yorkshire, across its head office in Leeds, National Distribution Centre at Stourton, near Leeds, and a site at Settle in North Yorkshire.

The Stourton site is receiving a £65m investment which will help upgrade and expand Arla’s capabilities in extended shelf life (ESL) milk, particularly the Cravendale and BoB brands, as well as introducing the capacity to supply milk in cardboard cartons.

ESL is a filtered milk which stays fresher for longer, helping shoppers to reduce their food waste. As a result of the investment, the site will produce enough additional milk to fill the equivalent of 560 million bowls of cereal, a spokesman said.

Arla employs approximately 1,200 staff in Yorkshire, across its head office in Leeds, National Distribution Centre at Stourton and a site at Settle in North Yorkshire. (Photo supplied by Arla)

Peder Tuborgh, CEO, Arla Foods, said: “We are satisfied that the momentum created by our farmer owners and employees in 2023 has continued into 2024, and today Arla is able to announce a robust half year result with a competitive milk price that paves the way for enhanced sustainability efforts going forward.”

In the UK market, Arla said it had delivered a strong performance across its branded portfolio with total volume growth of 11 per cent and branded revenue increasing by 5.4 per cent.

The statement added: “This has predominantly been driven by Lurpak, Arla Protein and its foodservice brand, Arla Pro. In foodservice, total volume growth was up over 13 per cent with branded revenue up 5.6 per cent, driven by new business wins. Total net revenue saw a decline by 11 per cent to £1.2bn compared with the same period last year, as a result of falling commodity and commercial prices.”

Bas Padberg, managing director of Arla Foods UK, commented: “Following the high levels of inflation that we saw back in 2023, Arla has continuously reinvested back into our brands, to deliver value for our shoppers and ensure the necessary growth needed to return the highest possible milk price to our farmer owners.

"This combined with increased consumer buying power in the first half of the year has led to a strong performance across our branded range.”

“Whilst we expect consumer confidence to remain into the second half of the year, trading conditions will be more challenging than we have seen in recent months as commodity markets rise again and we balance reduced global supply with the increasing demand for dairy.”

The first half of 2024 Arla announced major investments totalling £300m across a number of its UK sites, including new technology at its Taw Valley Creamery, which will allow Arla to capitalise on the opportunity for exporting mozzarella around the world.

