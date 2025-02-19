Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The company, which holds its UK head office in Leeds, saw total revenue reach €13.8bn (£11.42bn) in the year, up from €13.7bn last year, and achieved a net profit of €401m (£331.9m).

As a consequence, the firm has proposed a supplementary payment of 2.2 EUR-cent/kg milk delivered, marking the highest dividends paid to its farmer owners since the company was founded.

Jan Toft Nørgaard, chair of Arla Food, said: “Arla's strong results in 2024 are a testament to the dedication and skill of our farmer owners and employees.

“Our competitive milk price and financial performance reflect our ability to navigate a complex market landscape effectively and deliver value to our stakeholders.”

In 2024, Arla said it had seen a return to branded volume growth, as it achieved volume growth of 3.7 per cent across its Lurpak, Puck, Starbucks and Castello brands. This compared to a decrease of 0.7 per cent in 2023.

The company, which is owned by around 7,600 fairy farmers across Europe, said it projects that its 2025 revenue will range between €14.5bn and €15.3bn, driven by high prices in dairy.

It added, however, that it expects high price levels, combined with consumer uncertainty, to pressure its branded revenue growth.

Arla said that geopolitical turbulence including the war in Ukraine and tensions in the middle east, had also fuelled market volatility in 2024, leading to disrupted global logistics. It added that political uncertainties, particularly those related to sustainability in core markets, may continue to pose challenges.

Peder Tuborgh, CEO of Arla Foods, said: “In an unpredictable world, maintaining food production is paramount, Governments that have not yet prioritized a comprehensive strategy for food security must ensure that it’s in place going forward.

“Ensuring robust local food systems is not just a matter of economic stability, but a fundamental responsibility to safeguard our communities in times of uncertainty.”

In the UK, Arla saw a slight decline in revenue of 2.9 per cent year-on-year. The company said this followed “changes in the external landscape” including lower prices and overall milk volume declines.