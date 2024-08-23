Armstrong Watson takes on 28 trainees as its apprenticeship scheme continues to expand

Armstrong Watson has been recognised by the Department of Education as having one of the most successful apprenticeship programmes in the country, ranking at number 37 in the national league, up from 46 in 2023 and 64 in 2022.

The new students, who start in September at regional offices across the North of England and Scotland, including seven based in Yorkshire, will work in the accounting and tax compliance teams.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They have the opportunity to progress on to the ACA Graduate Scheme to become chartered accountants.

Armstrong Watson's Head of Accounting and Business Services Richard Andrew is pictured with AAT and ATT students. (Photo by Armstrong Watson/JENNY WOOLGAR PHOTOGRAPHY)

This year a total of 37 graduates joined the firm or progressed on to the ACA programme.

Paul Dickson, chief executive and managing partner, said: “We’re pleased to welcome our 2024 apprentices who have been carefully selected from hundreds of applicants.

"With Armstrong Watson they have many opportunities ahead of them for a successful career and we wish them all the best in their qualifications.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Richard Andrew, Head of Accounting and Business Services, commented: “We continue to invest in our training programmes year on year and this provides us with a pool of talent, many of whom go on to have long and successful careers in the business.

He added: “I’m so proud of the training, support and development our students receive from our training manager Karen Blaylock and really believe our programme, and the experience our trainees receive, is unrivalled in the sector.”

Jane Kiernan, Head of Learning and Development, said: “Featuring in the Top 100 Apprenticeship Employers for the third year running is a fantastic achievement for us all.

"Moving steadily up the rankings year on year shows how dedicated we are to growing and developing our own talent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As a firm with a long history of developing future talent through our apprenticeship schemes in our accountancy, tax and payroll service lines, we are very proud of our continued commitment to our talented and hardworking apprentices.”

Armstrong Watson has a network of 19 offices throughout the north of England and Scotland, with 43 partners and more than 630 team members.

Last month, Armstrong Watson became the first accounting firm in the UK to join The Institute of Customer Service, which is the UK's professional customer service body.

It works with its members to improve business performance through enhanced customer service.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Dickson said at the time: “This will differentiate Armstrong Watson from our competitors and help us to achieve our growth objectives.

“We are committed to delivering the highest level of service and expert advice, but this affiliation now allows us to benchmark our services and compare ourselves with the best of the best.”

Jo Causon, CEO, The Institute of Customer Service, commented: “By joining the Institute of Customer Service, Armstrong Watson can identify key areas to improve their current service offering, and demonstrate a clear statement of intent.

“We are delighted to welcome them into membership as they look to drive a customer centric culture across their business.”