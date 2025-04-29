Around 150 jobs at risk as Associated British Foods warns Yorkshire site may close

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The consumer giant, which also owns Primark and a raft of grocery brands, has said it is in talks with the Government to help preserve the site.

The Vivergo fuels site in Saltend, near Hull, swung to a loss in recent months after it cut production levels in light of low bioethanol prices.

Bosses said the site could be closed or mothballed again until conditions in the sector improve.

Saltend Chemicals Park, in Holderness, East Riding of Yorkshire, where ABF has said it could have to shut down its bioethanol plant.

A statement from ABF sai: “In Vivergo, the way in which regulations are being applied to bioethanol is undermining the commercial viability of our business.

“We are having constructive discussions with the UK Government to explore regulatory options to improve the position. There is no guarantee that these discussions will be successful, and we will either mothball or close the Vivergo plant if necessary.”

The site processes locally grown wheat into bioethanol, a green transport fuel which can be mixed with petrol, and also creates animal feed.

George Weston, chief executive of ABF, told the PA news agency that the Government “subsidised” international competitors for their supply of bioethanol.

“If the Government wants to subsidise imported bioethanol then we can’t compete against that,” he said.

“The Government is engaging with us on this.

“It’s a great asset for our business so we need to make sure it is sustainable.”