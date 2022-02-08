Around 300 jobs set to be created in West Yorkshire as former water treatment works site is turned into logistics hub

Interchange 26 LLP has completed on a forward funding deal with 4th Industrial (UK) LP for up to 213,000 sq ft of new industrial units at the Interchange 26 logistics and manufacturing hub.

The funding commitment will lead to the delivery of three units at the logistics hub, which is at the major J26 intersection of the M62 Transpennine motorway and M606 Bradford link.

A spokesman said: "The new scheme has the potential to create some 300 new jobs for the region."

Reserved matters consent has recently been granted by Kirklees Council for a 64,500 sq ft unit and a 43,500 sq ft unit. A further planning application is under consideration for up to 105,000 sq ft, which forms the final phase of development.

Interchange 26, an Opus North & Network Space Capital owned company, acquired the former water treatment works site on in 2019 to develop prime industrial accommodation and address the severe regional shortages. A comprehensive remediation and earthworks package has now been completed.

This latest deal follows on from Interchange 26's 10.4 acre land sale in 2020 to British Airways Pension Trustees Limited and Tungsten Properties. Work is underway on Super B, a new big box warehouse, which is set for completion in Q3 2022.

Interchange 26 forms part of Opus North's wider development strategy to enhance its £250m development programme with a focus on the logistics sector.

Ryan Unsworth, Development Director of Opus North, said; "This forward funding agreement will enable us to bring three much needed units to the severely constrained regional pipeline, fulfilling our vision for this strategic site. This development will go some way to addressing the supply and demand imbalance in South Bradford and North Kirklees, while facilitating new jobs for the wider region."