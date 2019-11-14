Around 4,300 jobs are set to be created at new Doncaster Sheffield Airport development

AN advanced manufacturing and logistics development at Doncaster Sheffield Airport is expected to create 4,300 jobs.

Doncaster Council has approved plans to build a 3.5 million sq ft advanced manufacturing and logistics development located at Doncaster Sheffield Airport, (DSA) one of the largest strategic development zones in Yorkshire, which is owned and managed by the regeneration business, Peel L&P.

A spokesman said: The decision is a major milestone, as this development will be a crucial element in the delivery of the masterplan for Doncaster Sheffield Airport which sets out a vision to see passenger numbers soar, making DSA one of the most significant aviation assets in the UK.”

The approval is subject to a S106 agreement and finalising highways conditions. The scheme will create around 4,300 jobs.

Gareth Finch, planning director for Investment Property and Airports at Peel L&P said: “This decision from Doncaster Council is crucial as the development will unlock delivery of an innovation cluster alongside strategic logistics facilities. We’re pleased to see this support for our vision to create a truly multi-modal location, bringing substantial numbers of permanent jobs in high value sectors adding significantly to Sheffield City Region’s economic productivity.”

Peel L&P is one of the North West’s biggest regeneration businesses with a property portfolio spanning infrastructure, transport, real estate, ports, airports, canals and shopping centres.

Retained agents on the development are Colliers, JLL and CPP.