Around 6,500 jobs could be created by York Central scheme, say developers

Ahead of their formal reserved matters planning application being submitted to City of York Council in November, the partners behind the York Central development have announced a community consultation on the next stage of the regeneration project.

McLaren Regeneration and Arlington Real Estate are working in partnership with Homes England, Network Rail, City of York Council and the National Railway Museum to deliver York Central. Supporters believe the development has the potential to generate 6,500 jobs and grow York’s economy by 20 per cent, by adding £1.16bn GVA (Gross Value Added) to the city.

GVA is the value generated by any unit engaged in the production of goods and services, according to the Office for National Statistics.

A spokesman said: “This phase of delivery at York Central will include a range of new homes, at least 20 per cent of which will be affordable, office and retail space, a hotel and a brand-new western station entrance, as well as a public park and extensive public realm, and fits in within the parameters of the approved outline planning permission for the whole site granted in 2019.”

As part of the consultation process McLaren Regeneration and Arlington Real Estate will be holding a drop-in event at the National Railway Museum on 6 October (2pm – 7pm) to which they are encouraging members of the local community to attend.

They will also be hosting all the consultation material on the York Central website (www.yorkcentral.uk) from the same date, giving people the ability to submit their feedback online.

Tom Gilman, Managing Director of McLaren Regeneration, said: “Engaging with the local community has always been important to us and we would encourage as many people as possible to take part in this latest round of consultation to find out more about our plans for this first phase of delivery at York Central.

"This process follows previously well attended and encouraging drop-in sessions that we held earlier this year, as we make progress on delivering this brand-new city quarter for York.”

The statement added: “This information will explain further details of the various elements of the project, and members of the development team will be attending the drop-in session to answer questions and explain more about these latest plans.