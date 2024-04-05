Around 70 staff lose their jobs as 30-year-old business SH Structures is placed into administration

Around 70 jobs have been lost after a Yorkshire manufacturing business which was founded in the early 1990s went into administration.
Greg Wright
By Greg Wright
Published 5th Apr 2024, 14:48 BST
Updated 5th Apr 2024, 15:22 BST

Andrew Mackenzie and Louise Longley of Begbies Traynor were appointed as joint administrators of SH Structures Limited on April 4.

Based in Sherburn-in-Elmet, the business designed, manufactured and installed complex steel structures. It was established more than 30 years ago and employed approximately 70 staff.

In a statement, the administrators said: “SH Structures suffered from losses on various contracts and a gap in production scheduling due to projects being delayed.

Louise Longley of Begbies Traynor who, along with her colleague Andrew Mackenzie, was appointed as administrator of SH Structures Limited on April 4. (Photo by Begbies Traynor/ Giles Rocholl Photography)Louise Longley of Begbies Traynor who, along with her colleague Andrew Mackenzie, was appointed as administrator of SH Structures Limited on April 4. (Photo by Begbies Traynor/ Giles Rocholl Photography)
“Despite the multi-award winning company's strong reputation, it has not proved possible to find a purchaser for the business. SH Structures will cease trading with the loss of all jobs.”

“Begbies Traynor is managing an orderly wind down of the business and seeking the best return for creditors.”

Anyone interested in the company’s assets should contact Begbies Traynor at [email protected].

