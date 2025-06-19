As it happened: Bank of England holds interest rates at 4.25%

Commenting on the Bank’s decision, David Bharier, head of research at the British Chambers of Commerce, has warned of an increasing anxiety from businesses and households.

He said: “Yesterday’s CPI data confirmed that inflation remains stubbornly high, so today’s decision by the Bank of England to hold interest rates at 4.25 per cent comes as no surprise.”

“Businesses remain under pressure from sharply rising costs. Domestically, the recent national insurance hike has added significant strain, with our research showing eight-in-ten firms expecting a negative impact. Meanwhile, the bewildering maze of shifting tariff announcements is driving up the cost of global trade. Together, these factors have dampened business sentiment, which has yet to recover.