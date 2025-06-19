As it happened: Bank of England holds interest rates at 4.25%
The Bank of England has announced that interest rates will be held at 4.25 per cent, amid rising inflation and the threat of further lifting oil prices.
The Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) has previously voted to cut interest rates at every other meeting since it began easing borrowing costs last August.
This was mainly possible while the rate of inflation fell steadily since the highs seen during the cost-of-living crisis in 2023.
Bank of England interest rate decision
Key Events
- Interest rates to be held at 4.25 per cent, the Bank of England has announced.
- The MPC voted six to three to hold interest rates, with three members voting to reduce the rate by 0.25 per cent.
- Bank of England governor says world is ’highly unpradicatable’.
- The MPC said conflict in the Middle East had also influenced its decision.
Banks are in a ‘wait and see’ mood
Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell, has said that central banks are in a “wait and see” mood with regards to interest rates, despite broad concerns about a weaker economic outlook.
He said: “The Fed kept US rates unchanged at its meeting yesterday and the Bank of England is expected to do the same with UK rates later today.
“This won’t be a shock to markets as it’s too early to assess the true impact of tariffs and their economic impact, meaning central banks will probably sit on their hands until more data is available.
“Markets have plenty of other things to focus on, namely the Middle East conflict which shows no sign of easing.”
US holds interest rates
The Bank of England’s decision will come after yesterday saw the US Federal Reserve announce that it was holding interest rates. It also signalled, however, that it could make two cuts later this year.
This came despite President Donald Trump’s demand that the Federal Reserve lower rates.
Inflation could remain above three per cent for rest of the year
Monica George Michail, associate economist for the National Institute of Economic and Social Research (Niesr) told the PA news agency that the institute was forecasting inflation to remain above three per cent for the rest of the year, amid what it described as “persistent wage growth and the inflationary effects from higher Government spending”.
“Additionally, the current tensions in the Middle East are causing greater economic uncertainty,” she said, “we therefore expect the Bank of England to keep rates on hold this Thursday and implement just one further cut this year”.
Bank needs to ‘be bold’
George Holmes, managing director of Aurora Capital, has called for the Bank of England to “be bolder” in order to encourage growth.
He said: “Another base rate hold is widely expected, but for small businesses, that just means another month of expensive borrowing and hard choices. Inflation isn’t falling fast enough, growth is heading in the wrong direction, and firms are still facing sky-high costs on every front.
“There’s now fresh uncertainty over when the Bank will move next. A spike in oil prices could impact inflation and delay cuts even further, even as small firms are already holding back on hiring, investment and expansion.
“The Bank needs to be bolder if it wants to encourage growth. Small businesses have been struggling through two years of punishing rates. If we keep delaying action, waiting for the perfect conditions, we could miss the chance to support the recovery the government is so eager for.”
Tell us your reaction
Feel free to get in touch with your thoughts on today’s decision. Email: [email protected]
Interest rate to hold at 4.25 per cent
The Bank of England has now announced that interest rates will be held at 4.25 per cent.
The decision comes after a six to three vote from the MPC, with three members voting to reduce the rate by 0.25 per cent.
Tariffs influence decision
The MPC cited uncertainty around Trump's tariffs amongst the reasons for its decision to hold interest rates.
It said: “Since the MPC’s May meeting, the US administration had made progress in negotiating trade deals with the United Kingdom and China.
“The reduction in tariffs with China had reduced the US average effective tariff rate by just over a third. However, the future configuration of tariffs remained highly uncertain, with potential changes in tariff policy continuing to pose risks to global trade. Indices of trade policy uncertainty had also remained at elevated levels.”
Reaction from British Chambers of Commerce
Commenting on the Bank’s decision, David Bharier, head of research at the British Chambers of Commerce, has warned of an increasing anxiety from businesses and households.
He said: “Yesterday’s CPI data confirmed that inflation remains stubbornly high, so today’s decision by the Bank of England to hold interest rates at 4.25 per cent comes as no surprise.”
“Businesses remain under pressure from sharply rising costs. Domestically, the recent national insurance hike has added significant strain, with our research showing eight-in-ten firms expecting a negative impact. Meanwhile, the bewildering maze of shifting tariff announcements is driving up the cost of global trade. Together, these factors have dampened business sentiment, which has yet to recover.
“Now, with further escalations in the Iran-Israel conflict, the economic risks are rising alongside the tragic human cost. Any major disruption to key shipping routes could trigger a repeat of the 2021 supply chain crisis which fuelled soaring inflation. With borrowing costs at their highest since the 2008 crisis, businesses and households are increasingly anxious for further rate cuts. The Bank is looking to take a gradual path, but the current wave of uncertainty could slow that down.”
World is ’highly unpradicatable’, says Bank of England governor
Bank of England governor, Andrew Bailey, told PA news agency: “Interest rates remain on a gradual downward path, although we’ve left them on hold today. The world is highly unpredictable.”
Bailey also added that there were “signs of softening in the labour market” – referring to indicators including slower hiring and wage growth easing – which were being closely watched to see how far they feed into UK inflation.
Middle East conflict influences decision
The MPC also cited concerns around conflict in the Middle East in its decision, with escalations between Iran and Israel taking place in recent days.
In the minutes of the MPC’s meeting, it noted that there had been “rapid geopolitical developments”, adding: “Energy prices had risen owing to an escalation of the conflict in the Middle East.
“The committee would remain vigilant about these developments and their potential impact on the UK economy.”
Pound dips but swiftly recovers
Following the announcement at noon, the pound dipped slightly but quickly recovered.
The pound had sat roughly 0.15 per cent higher than the dollar immediately prior to today’s decision, but dropped into a decline after the announcement.
It largely recovered afterwards to sit 0.11 per cent higher at 1.343 against the US dollar.
Shadow Chancellor reacts
Shadow Chancellor Mel Stride has said interest rates are “staying higher” because of choices made by Rachel Reeves.
‘A cautious choice’
Speaking on the decision, Paul Noble, CEO of Chetwood Bank, said: “A hold today is the cautious choice, but leadership means more than playing it safe. The MPC’s decision will be welcomed by some, but it’s another example of cautious drift over clear direction. Holding their ground may make sense given chaotic global pressures, but it’s not the decisive leadership our economy needs.
“The MPC’s lack of action piles on greater uncertainty for mortgages as well, leaving would-be buyers in the lurch. This cautious approach could lead to greater paralysis when what markets need is a catalyst. For savers, the risk is time – it’s vital to find to best returns, to stay flexible, and to stop letting handwringing on Threadneedle Street dictate their outcome.”
‘Don’t count your chickens’ for rate cuts later in the year
Laith Khalaf, head of investment analysis at AJ Bell, has warned people not to “count their chickens” for rate cuts later in the year.
He said: “Against a backdrop of armed conflict, tariffs, and inflationary pressures, it’s little wonder the Bank of England is holding fire on interest rate cuts. The spike in the oil price stemming from the conflict in the Middle East increases inflationary risks, if it’s sustained. Meanwhile the 9 July tariff deadline is also coming up fast, which might well herald a fresh set of economic circumstances.
“The market is still expecting two rate cuts by the end of this year, but given the swirling vortex of uncertainty currently engulfing world affairs, it’s best not to count your chickens until they’re hatched.”
End of live blog.
That concludes The Yorkshire Post’s live blog. For more news and analysis stay tuned to our website and, if you can, please consider becoming a subscriber to support the work done by our team.
You can also stay up to date with our work through one of our many newsletters, which focus on subjects including politics, business, sport and Yorkshire heritage.