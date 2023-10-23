Leeds-based supermarket chain Asda has announced the appointment of Adam Zavalis as its new vice president of marketing.

Mr Zavalis will join the supermarket in November and is set to report to Asda’s chief customer officer David Hills, who joined Asda in September as part of its executive leadership team.

As vice president of marketing, Mr Zavalis will lead Asda’s marketing team and agency partners to create and deliver amazing campaigns, connecting customers to Asda’s outstanding quality products at incredible prices.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr Zavalis said: “Asda is a much-loved brand which is part of the fabric of many communities right across the UK. It is a business with a rich history as a consumer champion and an exciting future, which I am delighted to be part of.”

Adam Zavalis will take over as vice president of marketing.

He joins from Aldi where he spent 8 years as marketing director. Mr Zavalis began his career working for international marketing agencies in the UK and Singapore, before spending the last decade in the retail sector with Aldi and Boots.

David Hills, chief customer officer at Asda, said: “Adam is a key strategic hire for the customer function and brings a wealth of retail and grocery experience to this role from his time at Aldi and Boots.