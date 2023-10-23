Asda appoints new vice president of marketing
Mr Zavalis will join the supermarket in November and is set to report to Asda’s chief customer officer David Hills, who joined Asda in September as part of its executive leadership team.
As vice president of marketing, Mr Zavalis will lead Asda’s marketing team and agency partners to create and deliver amazing campaigns, connecting customers to Asda’s outstanding quality products at incredible prices.
Mr Zavalis said: “Asda is a much-loved brand which is part of the fabric of many communities right across the UK. It is a business with a rich history as a consumer champion and an exciting future, which I am delighted to be part of.”
He joins from Aldi where he spent 8 years as marketing director. Mr Zavalis began his career working for international marketing agencies in the UK and Singapore, before spending the last decade in the retail sector with Aldi and Boots.
David Hills, chief customer officer at Asda, said: “Adam is a key strategic hire for the customer function and brings a wealth of retail and grocery experience to this role from his time at Aldi and Boots.
“His creative instinct and track record of delivering industry-leading creative campaigns will be a great addition to Asda as we move forward on our journey to deliver outstanding quality products at incredible prices to UK customers.”