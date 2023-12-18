Asda completes record month of 81 Asda Express openings ahead of Christmas

Supermarket chain Asda has announced a record month of convenience store openings as part of a strategy to increase its market share.

The Leeds-based company has opened 81 Asda Express stores so far in December. The conversions of its recent acquisition of Co-op and EG UK sites, alongside the opening of eight standalone Asda Express stores, brings the total number of Asda Express sites to 229 nationwide, with the rest of the 254 sites due to convert by the first quarter of 2024.

A spokesman said: “The accelerated conversion process sets Asda on track to have 1,000 stores across the UK and Northern Ireland by March 2024, giving Asda its biggest estate in its 58-year history.

“The latest openings include Asda’s first convenience store in Manchester city centre and three new London stores in Romford, Acton and Ealing. Asda plans to open a further 11 Express stores in the capital next year, as it looks to grow it footprint in an area where it has traditionally been underrepresented.”

Andy Perry, MD of Convenience at Asda, said: “It has been a Herculean effort by the teams involved in our Asda Express roll out to convert 81 stores in one month. Expansion into the growing convenience market is a key pillar of our long-term strategy to become the UK’s second largest supermarket retailer.