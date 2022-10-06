Asda launches £1 meal deal for over 60s to help with cost of living crisis

The supermarket is offering those aged 60 and over the chance to enjoy soup, a roll and unlimited tea and coffees for just £1 in any of its 205 cafes throughout November and December.

A spokesman said: “The new initiative will run alongside the current ‘Kids eat for £1’ offer which continues to be hugely popular, with more than 557,000 meals served the launch in late June.

“Asda has stepped up its support for older customers as they continued to be disproportionately affected by spiralling living costs.

"The supermarket’s latest Income Tracker shows those aged 65 to 74 experienced a £163 drop in disposable income in August, compared to last year, as rising inflation continues to outstrip pension and savings growth. This research aligns with findings from Age UK who estimate that 2.8m older households will still be living in fuel poverty this winter despite the Government freezing the energy price cap.”

Mohsin Issa, Asda’s co-owner, said: “We know that this winter is set to be incredibly hard for thousands of pensioners as they worry about how to keep themselves warm in the face of rising living costs and a fixed income.

"We’ve already been able to serve over half a million meals through our Kids Eat for £1 initiative in our cafes and we’re hoping our new offer of soup and hot drinks for over 60s will prove just as impactful for those who need it most. Meanwhile, the cost of living grant programme led by Asda’s charity The Asda Foundation will support grassroots organisations who are providing a lifeline in their communities during these tough times.”

In addition to its targeted support for pensioners, Asda’s charity the Asda Foundation is providing funding worth £500,000 to support community groups that are struggling with rising operating costs or increased demand for their services.

