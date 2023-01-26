Asda night shift changes put 300 jobs at risk and affects pay premiums for thousands

Asda has revealed a raft of changes to store operations which will put close to 300 roles at risk.

The Leeds-based supermarket chain has proposed that overnight restocking shifts at 184 supermarkets are moved to the daytime, in a move which has put 211 night shift manager roles at risk.

It said the changes will also affect 4,137 hourly paid workers, who will see shift patterns moved to daytime and lose their night shift pay premium, of at least £2.52 per hour.

It also revealed a 25 per cent cut to the opening hours of 23 in-store Post Office shops.

File photo dated 01/05/15 of an Asda sign at the supermarket's head office in Leeds.

Meanwhile, it will also shut seven in-store pharmacies, which employ 14 pharmacists and 48 other workers.

Ken Towle, Asda’s retail director, said: “The retail sector is evolving at pace and it is vital we review changing customer preferences, along with our own ways of working, to ensure we are operating as efficiently as possible, so that we can continue to invest and grow our business.

“We are now entering a period of consultation with our colleagues on these proposals.

“We recognise this will be a difficult time for them and will do all we can to support them through this process.”

Last month, Asda laid out an ambitious expansion plan for its new convenience store business which will create 300 stores and around 10,000 jobs over the next four years.