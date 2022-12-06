The supermarket today opened its second Asda Express convenience store and confirmed plans to open 300 more by the end of 2026.
With sales in convenience stores forecast to grow by 13 per cent to more than £50bn by 2027, the development of a store network in this market is a key part of Asda’s long-term strategy to become the UK’s second largest supermarket.
In a statement, Asda said: “Asda is looking to bring the Express concept to customers in convenient neighbourhood and residential settings, particularly those areas where there is not an Asda store nearby. The second Express store to open is part of a residential development in Tottenham Hale, north London, adjacent to the tube and overground station.
“Each Asda Express store is designed to cater for a broad range of customer needs, including ‘top up’ shops for essential items such as milk and bread, grabbing a spot of lunch on the go, or buying the fresh ingredients to cook dinner from scratch.”
The stores will stock around 3,000 products, including a comprehensive range of fresh, ambient and chilled groceries, as well as products from Asda’s premium Extra Special range and a broad selection of beers, wines and spirits.
Mohsin Issa, Asda’s co-owner said: “A key part of our growth strategy is to provide customers with more opportunities to shop at Asda closer to where they live or work. With more than three quarters of the UK population visiting a convenience store in the last 12 months, the potential for growth in this market is significant. Our ambition is to become the convenience destination of choice by providing shoppers great value and a comprehensive and convenient range of products and services under one roof.”
The target of 300 Asda Express stores by the end of 2026 does not include the convenience stores Asda is acquiring from the Co-op. This deal is currently going through the CMA’s normal competition review process, Asda said in a statement.