Asda to open 110 convenience stores in February to put it on track to reach 1,000 UK stores

The supermarket will convert 109 former convenience stores acquired from the Co-op and EG Group to Asda Express this month, with one additional opening, as part of a multi-million pound investment to support its commitment to become the second largest grocery retailer in the UK.

In a statement, Asda said: “This will ensure that Asda brings its great value in fuel, where it is already the price leader among the supermarkets, to many more communities across the UK. Additionally, customers shopping for groceries at Asda Express can expect to save an average of 8 per cent compared to the former Co-op stores and 15 per cent in comparison to the former EG Group convenience sites.”

Asda said it was continuing to deliver on its programme to convert all 470 convenience sites acquired from the Co-op and EG Group to Asda Express before the end of March. The supermarket had converted 259 sites by the end of January, in addition to the eight organic Asda Express sites already open.

Asda will open 110 Asda Express convenience stores in February. (Photo supplied by Asda)

The statement added: “ The record number of openings in February will also bring Asda’s combined supermarket and convenience estate to its biggest in its 58-year history as the business hits the landmark of 1,000 UK stores.

“Asda’s ongoing expansion into the fast-growing £40bn convenience and £60bn food to go has been a key pillar of the retailer’s strategy since the acquisition by the Issa brothers and TDR Capital completed in 2021.”

Andy Perry, Asda’s Vice President of Convenience, said: “Asda’s significant investment in building a nationwide chain of convenience stores is a key component of our long-term strategy to become the number two player in UK grocery. February is a transformational month for programme with a record number of store openings and conversion of all former Co-op sites to Asda Express sites. The teams have worked at pace to reach this point and we look forward to bringing Asda’s quality and low prices to many more communities across the UK.”

The Asda Express stores will stock up to 3,000 branded and own-label products to suit a broad range of customer needs including ‘top up’ shops for items such as milk and bread.

The statement added: “The new stores opening in February are located in all corners of the UK, from the Isle of Skye in the Hebrides, to Plymouth in Devon and Ipswich in Suffolk. Many stores are opening in locations across southern England – an area where Asda has traditionally been underrepresented.”