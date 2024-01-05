Asda to price match Aldi and Lidl on hundreds of core grocery products

The Leeds-based supermarket chain Asda has revealed it is price matching discount rivals Aldi and Lidl on hundreds of grocery products.

David Hills, Asda’s Chief Customer Officer, said the move was part of a strategy to ensure the company’s customers get “uncompromising value” every day.

Asda said it is price matching Aldi and Lidl on 287 comparable grocery products. It has reduced prices by an average of 17 per cent, to match whichever discounter has the lowest price on these products.

In a statement, Asda said: “A host of core household staples such as milk, bread, cheese, tea, coffee, fresh meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, baked beans, pasta, rice and breakfast cereals are included in the discounter price match.

Asda is to price match both Aldi and Lidl on hundreds of core grocery products (Photo by Chris Radburn/PA Wire)

“The new initiative adds further fire power to Asda’s established position as the UK’s lowest-priced full-service supermarket and means that customers can be confident they are getting the best prices on the products they buy week in, week out.”

The Aldi and Lidl Price Match will run alongside Asda’s established customer value propositions, including Price Drop and Asda Rewards.

The statement added: “ The supermarket continues to add products to its M&S Taste Match campaign, promising M&S taste at Asda prices. Customers using Asda Rewards also benefit from adding pounds, not points, into their cash pots every time they shop. Shoppers have already earned over £300m in their cashpots since Asda Rewards launched in 2022.£

David Hills, Asda’s Chief Customer Officer, said: “Asda has over 50 years heritage as the customer champion, and we understand we have an important role to play in local communities to help families get the most from their budgets.

"We have launched Aldi and Lidl Price Match to help them save both time and money.

"Our customers can trust that they will get uncompromising value every day at Asda and George – on everything from food and clothing to homeware and Cashpot rewards, as well as the lowest prices on supermarket fuel.

"And because we know their time is as stretched as their budget, we’re making shopping with us as easy as possible – whether that’s in our large stores, our growing Asda Express convenience stores or online.”

German discounters Aldi and Lidl notched up their highest ever market shares over the Christmas season, while Sainsbury’s and Tesco outshone their traditional supermarket rivals, according to new figures.

Kantar data showed that Sainsbury’s reached its highest market share for three years, at 15.8 per cent in the 12 weeks to December 24, up from 15.5 per cent a year earlier as it saw sales jump 9.3 per cent.

Its larger rival Tesco increased its market share to 27.6 per cent, up from 27.5 per cent a year ago, as sales lifted 7.5 per cent.

Aldi and Lidl were again the fastest growing of the supermarkets, with sales up 9.9 per cent and 13.8 per cent respectively.