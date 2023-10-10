Asda to transform Co-op convenience stores and petrol forecourts into Asda Express sites
The 11 sites are the first tranche to be rebranded Asda Express, with the remaining 105 sites due to be converted by the end of the first quarter of next year.
Asda acquired 132 sites from the Co-op last year in a £438m deal to support its goal of becoming the UK’s second largest supermarket, by moving into the £40bn convenience market.
The acquisition received regulatory approval from the Competition & Markets Authority in June after Asda agreed to divest 13 sites to satisfy competition requirements.
Mohsin Issa, Asda’s co-owner, said: “The launch of our conversion programme is an incredibly exciting moment for our business and accelerates our presence in the fast-growing convenience market.
"We look forward to bringing Asda’s great value in fuel and groceries to many more communities across the UK and to welcoming over 2,000 former Co-op colleagues to the Asda family in the coming months.”
The converted Asda Express sites will stock up to 3,000 branded and own-label products.