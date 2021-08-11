Asda’s investment deal with Lean Kitchen Network

House of Yum is part of Asda's “test and learn” partnership strategy

LKN said Asda’s backing will enable it to expand in the hospitality sector by partnering with large hotel operators, restaurants and pub chains to transform under-utilised kitchen space into “on-trend” eateries.

LKN works with some of the nation’s best known brands, including Pepsico, Heinz and Doritos, and uses its own brands such as Twisted London and House of Yum to create interactive menus that change throughout the day to suit customer needs.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds-based Asda said the deal marks a new step in its partnership strategy and will broaden its food service offer for customers.

The supermarket has invested in LKN alongside hospitality investor, Edition Capital, preceding a larger Series A round of funding in the digital food specialist later this year.

In addition to its investment, Asda will also partner exclusively with LKN to trial the next generation of tech-driven “food-for-now” counters, initially in four London stores: Park Royal, Colindale, Bexley and Edmonton.

Customers will be able to order food at LKN’s touch-screen kiosk or on their mobile phone by scanning a QR code, and can wait for it to be made in the store’s kitchen or collect their order at the end of their shop. The counters will also offer orders for delivery via Uber Eats.

Asda said LKN will develop new concepts as part of a “dynamic menu that will represent food service firsts”, such as a Doritos nacho bar and Heinz breakfast offer in the four trial stores.

It added that the deal follows the successful launch of the House of Yum cafe concept at the Asda store in Clapham, London, last December, where customers can use a QR code to order or place an order for rapid delivery via Uber Eats.

House of Yum is part of the supermarket’s “test and learn” partnership strategy, which sees it partner with popular brands to broaden the destination appeal of its stores.

Preyash Thakrar, Asda’s chief strategy officer, said: “Asda’s partnerships strategy is anchored around collaborating with innovative businesses like Lean Kitchen Network to bring new products and services to customers.

“Investing in the business is the natural next step in our relationship and we look forward to working with them as they drive positive change in the food-for-now market, leading to greater choice and improved quality for consumers.”

Faraz Nagree, CEO and founder of LKN, said: “Our partnership with Asda represents a big step forward in our ability to provide high quality, affordable and exciting meals to our customers across the UK.