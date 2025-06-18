Ashtead reveals dip in profits and revenues on back of weaker demand

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The FTSE 100 company said this was partly offset by higher rental revenues although this growth also slowed amid pressure on the US construction sector.

The update comes as Ashtead prepares to shift its primary stock market listing to New York from the start of the year, with plans to also change its name to Sunbelt.

Ashtead told shareholders that group revenues dropped by 1% to $10.8bn (£7.96bn) for the year to April 30, compared with the previous year.

A general view of the London Stock Exchange in the City of London. Equipment rental firm Ashtead has revealed a dip in profits and revenues on the back of weaker demand for used construction gear. (Photo by Jeff Moore/PA Wire)

It came after revenues dropped by 4% over the final quarter of the year despite an increase in rental sales.

It also reported that pre-tax profits slipped by 5% to $2bn (£1.47bn) for the year.

Ashtead reported that its largest business division, North American general tools, grew by 1 per cent over the year, as it received a boost of between 25 and 30 million dollars due to hurricane response works.

Brendan Horgan, chief executive of the group, said: “The group delivered record full-year rental revenue and adjusted earnings, with growth of 4 per cent and 3 per cent respectively.”