Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He fled Britain for his native Northern Cyprus in May 1993 but returned voluntarily in August 2010 to clear his name and face trial.

Nadir had admitted taking money from fruits-to-electronics conglomerate Polly Peck, but said he always balanced the books by paying money into other parts of the business.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In 2012 he was convicted at the Old Bailey of plundering millions from the business.

Asil Nadir at his North Cyprus home when he was still a fugitive

He had been a wealthy man and had an extravagant lifestyle when he stole millions from his business empire.

In 2016, four years into a 10-year sentence, he applied to serve the remainder of his term in Turkey. But after his transfer there, he was released after one night in jail.

Born in Lefke, Cyprus, in 1941, Mr Nadir sold newspapers on the streets aged six before moving to London with his family.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the 1970s, the Turkish Cypriot administration invited him to take over crop export plants on fertile orchards seized from displaced Greek Cypriots.

A charismatic figure, Nadir had an interest in real estate and sold his Kibris media group in 2022.