Aslef drivers strike at Hull Trains over Easter in row over sacked colleague

Drivers at Hull Trains are continuing to strike over Easter in a long-running dispute over the sacking of a colleague.

Members of Aslef walked out on Good Friday and will continue striking until Tuesday morning, warning that services will be disrupted.

The union says the driver was unfairly sacked after raising a safety issue at a meeting, which the company disputes.

Mick Whelan , general secretary of Aslef said: "The company's failure to act responsibly has enormous implications not just for rail workers and passengers at Hull Trains but for staff and passengers right across the wider rail network.

"This is a moral issue because we have a culture on the railway designed to keep everyone safe. Anyone who works on the railway should be able to report a safety concern without fearing they will be penalised, punished or lose their livelihood. The company has behaved deplorably."

A spokesperson for Hull Trains said: "The safety of our customers and colleagues remains our number one priority.

"Aslef have declined two recent offers that we have made for constructive talks and Hull Trains remains open to dialogue."

The company said on Friday there were minor alterations to its timetable, with most services operating as planned.

Hull Trains previously said it followed highly regulated industry standard agreements and procedures for safety.