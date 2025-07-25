Aslef members vote for fresh wave of Hull Trains strikes after row over sacked driver

A fresh wave of strikes has been announced by drivers at a train company in a long-running dispute over the sacking of a colleague.

Members of Aslef at Hull Trains have voted to continue taking industrial action after months of walkouts.

Unions have to ballot members on industrial action every six months.

The union already announced a strike from Sunday June 1 to Saturday August 9 .

Nigel Roebuck , Aslef's organiser in the north east of England , said: "Hull Trains has been telling our members that they wish to sort out this issue, but it's nearly a month since their last meeting with Aslef and the silence is deafening.

"They also have a new managing director who, it appears, doesn't wish to get involved.

"So trains are cancelled, passengers inconvenienced, and we now have a further mandate for six months to seek a proper and just resolution to this matter."