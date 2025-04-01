Asmodee expands the power of play with ‘GameChanger’ – A new initiative in partnership with Imagination Gaming

Asmodee, the UK’s leading distributor of board, tabletop, and trading card games, is proud to introduce its latest initiative, ‘GameChanger,’ in collaboration with Imagination Gaming and Bezzerwizer.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This initiative aims to bring the power of play to a variety of community spaces, including schools, libraries, care homes, and dementia cafés across the country, across Manchester, Halifax, Pontefract, Wolverhampton, Sheffield and Leeds. Reinforcing the transformative role of games in education, rehabilitation, and mental well-being.

Already making an impact in Halifax Library, High Well School, and SOAR Dementia Cafés, ‘GameChanger’ delivers structured game sessions designed to foster strategic thinking, problem-solving, and social interaction. By incorporating board games like SetUp, the initiative engages participants across diverse environments, from classrooms to rehabilitation spaces.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With its tile-based mechanics, Set Up enhances cognitive skills such as pattern recognition and decision-making, making it a valuable tool for both educational and therapeutic settings.

Set Up

Phil Crawford, Brand Manager at Asmodee, shared his enthusiasm: “Games are more than just entertainment—they are powerful tools for learning, rehabilitation, and connection. Through our partnership with Imagination Gaming and Bezzerwizzer, we’re excited to bring ‘GameChanger’ to communities where it can truly make a difference.”

Nigel Scarfe, Founder of Imagination Gaming, added: “At Imagination Gaming, we believe in the ability of games to educate, inspire, and bring people together. ‘GameChanger’ is a fantastic opportunity to create meaningful learning and social experiences in a fun, engaging way.”