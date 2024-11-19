Asos boss sees pay deal jump over past year despite losses at online fashion giant

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The latest annual report for the London-listed retailer showed that chief executive Jose Antonio Ramos Calamonte was boosted by a bonus payment for the past year.

Official documents showed that Mr Ramos Calamonte has received a pay package worth £1.17m for the year to September 1.

This represents a 43.9 per cent increase on the £814,858 total pay deal he received a year earlier.

The boss of Asos has seen his pay deal jump by almost 44% for the past year despite widening losses at the online fashion giant. (Photo by Nicholas.T.Ansell/PA Wire)

The increase was due to more than £376,000 in bonus payments, including a roughly £361,000 bonus for the year, which is linked to performance targets.

Mr Ramos Calamonte received the bonus as he leads its through a major turnaround programme, designed to return it to profitability and halt a recent sales slump.

Earlier this month, Asos told shareholders that it slumped deeper into the red with pre-tax losses of £379.3m for the year to September 1, against losses of £296.7m the previous year.

It revealed the challenges of battling to clear a £1.1bn stock mountain since 2022, with £520m still outstanding and about a £100m write-down on the value of its remaining stock.

It also reported that sales tumbled 16 per cent to £2.9bn over the year, with a heavier fall than previous forecasts.

However, the chief executive said it was seeing “green shoots” start to appear from its overhaul process.

The annual report showed that Dave Murray, who joined the business as chief finance officer in April, received £259,113 for the period to September 1.

