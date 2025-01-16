Asos plans to close US warehouse and handle orders in Barnsley

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The group said it will “mothball” its distribution centre in Atlanta and sell the site, instead handling US orders from its warehouse in Barnsley, South Yorkshire, as well as a smaller, “more flexible” local site in the US.

The move will impact seven staff directly employed by Asos in the US and “several hundred” employed by logistics partners.

It will look to offer affected US employees alternative roles where possible, while third-party logistics firms will “make efforts” to redeploy workers to nearby sites, according to the group.

Asos said: “Having successfully transformed the US into a profitable market over 2023-24, Asos sees further opportunity to re-invest in the areas that matter most to its customers by optimising its global distribution model.”

The group added the changes will “offer Asos’s US customers an enhanced product offering, including a broader assortment and faster speed to market of the best and most exciting product, while offering competitive delivery speeds and lowering the total fulfilment cost per order”.

Asos stressed it will continue to “grow and build” its presence in the US, having opened a local office last year.

“Asos remains excited about the opportunity in the US market and believes that its new operating model will better serve its US customer base, while generating a better return on investment,” it said.

The group expects a £10m to £20m benefit to pre-tax earnings from 2025-26 as a result of the warehouse changes, although it will take a £190m impairment in 2024-25.

Shares in Asos lifted four per cent on Wednesday morning.