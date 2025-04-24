Asos reports early signs overhaul is working after Barnsley investment

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The online fashion retailer said its performance in the first half of the financial year provided the “strongest sign yet” that its turnaround of the business was working.

Its boss stressed that the firm was taking a “flexible approach” to fast-evolving global trade policy.

In particular, the company is set to be affected by US President Donald Trump’s plans to scrap the “de minimis” rule which means lower-cost goods shipped directly to US consumers are exempt from being charged customs duty.

Asos has reported early signs that its overhaul is paying off while US tariffs loom and the retailer braces for new charges on cheaper imports. (Photo by Yui Mok/PA Wire)

Plans to axe this rule, which is set to take effect from May, means orders below 800 dollars (£602) will face new charges.

Asos’s finance chief Dave Murray said it does not tend to have orders that are over that cap so “it hasn’t really come into effect yet”, adding that the company’s “focus is making sure we have flexibility in our operations to continue providing our US consumers” with its products.

Asos recently closed its US warehouse in Georgia, and instead handles orders from American consumers from its warehouse in Barnsley, South Yorkshire, as well as a smaller local site in the US.

Jose Antonio Ramos Calamonte, Asos’s chief executive, said that since this change, “test and react” products had surged by 50 per cent in the US, because they are available faster. The test and react model, which is prominent for fast-fashion retailers like Shein, sees small batches of new-trend products brought to market more quickly. Mr Ramos Calamonte said that regulation was changing “daily” with many details still unclear, meaning that the business was focusing on being “flexible and agile” as well as its approach.

He also said the firm was “not that deep into China” with about 5 per cent of US sales of its own-brand products generated in China.

The escalating trade war between China and the US has seen Mr Trump confirm a 145 per cent tariff on Chinese imports, while China reciprocated with a 125 per cent levy on US imports.

“We have a very widespread supply chain… we are pretty resilient because we have a lot of different sources,” Mr Calamonte said, citing producers in northern Africa, Turkey, continental Europe, and the UK.

Meanwhile, Asos reported revenues of £1.3bn for the six months to March 2, declining 14 per cent compared with the same period last year.

It also warned that revenues were expected to come in at the “bottom end” of its guidance range for the full year, which means sales could drop by as much as 9 per cent.

The decline has been driven by the platform clearing a build-up of stock and slashing the number of discounted items, focusing instead on selling products and new ranges at full price. Asos’s own-brand products, sold at full-price, returned to growth during the period, while sales of its Asos Design range jumped by nearly a tenth in the UK.