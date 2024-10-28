Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

ABP said the land, which is positioned with frontage to Humber Road and Rosper Road, forms an “important additional step the future expansion” of its port estate.

The land has a live hybrid outline planning application for up to 300,000 sq. ft of new industrial buildings or 16 acres of industrial open storage uses.

The application is expected to be determined by North Lincolnshire Council planners in the coming months.

Andrew Dawes, director of the Humber ports said: “Acquiring this strategic site on the western side of the Port of Immingham is integral to bolstering our footprint and ensuring the Port – the UK’s largest by tonnage – has room for growth to meet the demands of our customers on the Humber.

“It underpins our commitment to pursuing our ambitious mission to continuing to provide essential gateways to Keep Britain Trading.

“Immingham is at the heart of the UK’s busiest trading gateway handling around 46 million tonnes of cargo every year.”

Greg Lacey, head of property said: “This is another strategically important land acquisition at the UK’s largest port by tonnage, following the purchase of Stallingborough Interchange late last year.

"We are witnessing continued strong demand for warehousing to support traditional bulk cargos, as well as from industrial open storage requirements.

“The site’s proximity to both Philips 66 and Prax is important, and we are considering how it could play into much broader energy projects for generation and storage – which is a key part of ABP’s new mission to Enable the Energy Transition, and in this particular case, play our part in helping decarbonise the Humber”.

ABP has a total portfolio of 8,600 acres across the UK, which includes over 2,400 acres of development land.

The firm welcomed over 150 new occupiers in 2023 bringing a total of 2,000 tenants across the estate.

The four ports of Immingham, Grimsby, Goole, and Hull handle more than 58 million tonnes of cargo between them each year worth approximately £75bn.