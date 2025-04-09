Assura: GP surgeries owner agrees to private equity takeover worth £1.61bn

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The London-listed company will be bought by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts (KKR) and Stonepeak Partners.

The investment groups offered 49.4p per Assura share, having increased a number of previous bids to buy the business.

Assura owns more than 600 buildings, including doctors’ surgeries, with a portfolio valued at more than £3.1 billion. It has just 79 members of staff.

The firm said it had rejected a different takeover approach worth £1.5 billion from real estate investment group Primary Health Properties (PHP).

The proposal was “not at a level that is sufficient to be recommended to shareholders”, it said.

Assura chief executive Jonathan Murphy said the agreed takeover “enables the company to accelerate its growth via additional investment in critical healthcare infrastructure in the UK and Ireland”.

KKR and Stonepeak plan to invest in Assura and grow the company, bringing “deep pockets and an understanding of UK infrastructure and real estate”, bosses said.